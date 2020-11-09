Bruce Arians Has Blunt Assessment After Watching Sunday’s Game Film

The Spun

Sunday night’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints was a epic beatdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians.

The Bucs were dominated from the outset and did not play well in any phase of the game. That seemed to be clear to anyone watching.

For Arians, his team’s poor performance was further crystallized by his postgame film session. Sometimes, the opportunity to review game tape after a loss could leave a coach feeling a bit more upbeat despite the result.

This is not one of those cases, Arians confirmed to the media this afternoon.

At 6-3, the Bucs are still only a half-game behind the Saints in the NFC South. However, New Orleans swept the season series, which gives them a major advantage in the event of a tie in the standings.

For Bruce Arians, the key moving forward is to not let this loss spiral into something worse for his team. The next three weeks are critical, starting with a road trip to the pesky Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

After that, the Bucs will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football followed by a home date with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on November 29.


