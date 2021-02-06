Who doesn’t love a fiery pregame speech before a big game? Wait, actually, it appears Bruce Arians is not a fan of motivational speeches in the locker room.

Arians has spent the last two weeks planning for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He didn’t use that extended time off to prepare a speech, though.

With kickoff just a day away, Arians spoke to reporters about how he’ll address his team prior to the Super Bowl. During his discuss with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he revealed his stance on pregame speeches.

“No, like I told them, if you need a speech to get fired up to play football, you’re in the wrong game,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “I have to laugh when people bring in speakers and stuff. I don’t know the message they’re going to bring. There’s only one voice in this one.”

Bruce Arians: If you need a speech to get fired up, you're in the wrong game https://t.co/SICiicxOr7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 6, 2021

Perhaps there will be a long-winded rant on the sidelines at some point during the Super Bowl, but all the pregame festivities that fans like will not be taking place in Tampa.

Besides, Arians shouldn’t need a pregame speech to pump up his players for tomorrow’s game. The Lombardi Trophy is at stake – how much more motivation do they need?

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.