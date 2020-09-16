Bruce Arians Has Blunt Comment On His Tom Brady Criticism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made it clear no players will be spared from criticism, even Tom Brady.

Following the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Arians pointed out Brady’s mistakes and later said he expected more from the six-time Super Bowl winner. Brady insists he’s good with being coached hard, even if it can be jarring for some outsiders to see Arians’ bluntness.

Then again, Arians doesn’t care what anyone outside the Bucs’ team thinks. He reiterated that point to reporters on Wednesday.

Discussing his and Brady’s relationship, Arians says the pair is “fine” and he is paying no mind to what critics or outside observers may say.

Honestly, if Brady fails in Tampa, it won’t be because Arians was too hard on him. It will be because the 43-year-old legend just can’t play at a high level anymore.

Now, to be clear, there are some analysts who already think that is the case after Sunday’s up-and-down performance against the Saints.

Brady has a chance to prove them wrong against the Carolina Panthers this week.