Bruce Arians Has Blunt Response To Bucs LB’s Free Agency Comment

Much like Tom Brady, Bruce Arians appears to be having a very good time at the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl celebration today. And he’s channeling that energy into a big commitment to one of the Bucs’ star players.

During the festivities, Buccaneers star linebacker Lavonte David took to the podium and was asked about his impending free agency. David professed his desire to return to the Bucs in 2021.

But that was when Arians hopped to the podium and took the mic from his star defender. “Your ass ain’t going nowhere,” Arians proclaimed before walking back to cheers from the Bucs fans.

Whether Arians means it or was just too excited to say anything else, there’s little doubt David deserves another run in Tampa Bay. In 2020 he had 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three QB hits, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Lavonte David is scheduled to be a free agent. (h/t @PewterReport)pic.twitter.com/RXU4LJnD8K — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

Lavonte David isn’t the only Bucs player who wants to return for another run though. Pass rusher Shaq Barrett took to the podium and professed his desire to return too.

We don’t know yet if Arians stormed the stage and gave Barrett a similar pep talk.

— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially assembled a dream team en route to Super Bowl LV. With Brady and Rob Gronkowski coming back and many other top contributors set to return too, a return trip to the big game isn’t out of the question.

The only real thing to monitor is how Bruce Arians general manager Jason Licht manages the team in the offseason.