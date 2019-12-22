Bruce Arians Has Blunt Response When Asked About Jameis Winston

On Saturday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Houston Texans in what promised to be a high-scoring affair.

Before the game kicked off, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Buccaneers planned to bring Winston back for the 2020 season – either on the transition or franchise tag.

However, after his performance on Saturday, Tampa Bay might need to rethink that decision.

Head coach Bruce Arians suggested the team hasn’t made any decision regarding players and their futures with the team.

“There’s been no decision on any player. We don’t make those decisions until the end of the season,” Arians said after the game.

Bruce Arians on the NFL Network report that Jameis Winston is returning next season: "There's been no decision on any player. We don't make those decisions until the end of the season." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 21, 2019

Winston struggled from the opening whistle on Saturday afternoon against one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses. His first pass attempt was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Winston threw four interceptions in total, giving him 28 interceptions on the season. The former No. 1 overall pick has had a rocky career thus far. He flashes the tremendous talent that made him the first pick in the draft, but follows it up with a disastrous play.

It’s clear the Buccaneers have not made a final decision on what to do with Winston – let alone any other player on the roster.