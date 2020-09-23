Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Comment About TE Rob Gronkowski

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a trade to land tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.

The trade re-united him with longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Bucs. Following the trade, fans had high expectations for Gronk.

Through two games, however, those expectations have not been met. In fact, once the best tight end in the game, Gronkowski has struggled to make much of an impact in the receiving game.

Head coach Bruce Arians had a brutally honest comment about Gronk’s involvement in the passing game.

“We haven’t had that many red-zone opportunities and I don’t see him running 40 yards past people any more,” Arians said. “We brought him in to play tight end. If that means no catches, that means no catches.”

In two games this season, Gronk has two receptions for just 11 yards – which came in the first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Tight ends in the Bruce Arians’ offense have not had success in the past. Asking an aging Rob Gronkowski to change that trend is obviously not going to happen at this point.

Although he’s struggled in the passing game, Gronk has provided a lift in the running game. He remains one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL – even if he can run past defenders any more.