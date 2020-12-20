The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Comment On Comeback Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is happy with his team’s comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s frustrated by the lack of consistency.

Tampa Bay trailed Atlanta by 17 points in the first half of today’s game, before Tom Brady led the Bucs on a major second-half comeback against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers topped the Falcons, 31-27, on Sunday afternoon. Brady threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He had a big touchdown pass to Antonio Brown for the lead.

Brown finished the game with five catches for 93 yards and one touchdown. It was Brown’s most-productive game since he was on the Steelers.

Arians said after the game that his team needs to play like it did in the second half for an entire contest.

“If we can play 30 minutes like that, why the hell can’t we play 60?” Arians told reporters following the win on Sunday.

Arians is still very proud of how his team fought in the second half.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys,” he added.

The Buccaneers improved to 9-5 with the win, improving their position for the playoffs. The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped to 4-10.


