Bruce Arians Has Incredible Comment About Coaching Sunday’s Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is currently nursing an Achilles injury, but that won’t stop him from being on the team’s sideline this Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Arians made it clear that he’ll be coaching this weekend.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be there,” Arians responded when asked if he’ll be able to coach Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “Pissed off, but I’ll be there.”

Arians revealed on Monday that he’s dealing with an inflamed Achilles tendon. The injury occurred while he was working out.

This Achilles injury is serious enough that Arians has been using a scooter to get around the Buccaneers’ facility this week.

It’s unclear how long Arians’ injury will linger. Despite not being at 100 percent last weekend, Arians called a nice game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers’ offense put up 30 points in a win over the Falcons, as Tom Brady had 368 passing yards and four touchdowns. A large portion of his passes went to Chris Godwin, who finished with 15 receptions for 143 yards.

Although it’s just Week 14, the Buccaneers could clinch a playoff berth as early as this weekend.

Kickoff for the Bills-Buccaneers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.