Bruce Arians Has Interesting Comment About WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has once again found himself at the center of controversy as a result of actions off the field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was recently suspended for three games by the NFL for providing the league with a fake vaccination card earlier this season.

On the cusp of his return to the field, Brown’s head coach, Bruce Arians, addressed the situation more directly.

Arians, who hasn’t exactly had the smoothest relationship with Brown since the 33-year-old arrived in Tampa last year, admitted this week that he wasn’t jazzed about what the wide receiver did to land him in trouble with the league this go-around.

“I wasn’t very proud of what he did this time, but I’ve got a spot in my heart for him now,” Arians told Tiki & Tierney of CBS Sports Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians then explained that he thought Brown was “working hard” at becoming a better person.

“I think he’s working at it,” Arians said. “He’s still got a ways to go. He’s working hard at it.”

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is "working hard" at becoming at better person, and that he's "still got a ways to go." https://t.co/FT3WMnFzGZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2021

Arians answer is particularly interesting, considering he wasn’t exactly in favor of signing Brown last year. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady advocated to bring his former teammate aboard and a few weeks later, Brown was touching down in Tampa.

Since then, the seven-time Pro Bowler has been a pivotal piece of the puzzle for the Buccaneers. In 13 regular games for the defending champions, dating back to last season, Brown has made 74 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Buccaneers now need the veteran wideout back in the lineup from a football perspective after Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury in this past weekend’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. As a result, Arians seems willing to move past Brown’s latest transgression in the name of on-field success.

But, if Brown were to cross the line again, there’s no guarantee he’d have the full support of his head coach.

[Pro Football Talk]