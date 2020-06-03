Bruce Arians Has Major Praise For Tom Brady’s Leadership With Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the move of the NFL offseason when they signed free agent quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay is expected to be in the thick of things in the NFC this season as a result.

Of course, Brady’s on-field exploits are well-documented, but his impact on a team goes beyond that. It also extends to off-the-field and in the locker room.

The Bucs haven’t been in their locker room in a while due to COVID-19, but the team has held a virtual offseason. Not surprisingly, head coach Bruce Arians says Brady has been a major positive influence during it.

In an appearance on Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon’s YouTube series “Uncorked,” Arians praised Brady’s leadership abilities.

“We got a great locker room, but to now get a guy that’s been there, done it, six times, the G.O.A.T,” Arians said. “When he talks, they listen. It’s so different than a coach. I think for us as coaches, there has to be a bond between the coach and those guys so that you give them ownership. You ask them questions. How do you want to do things? So if they think they have a big hand in it, they send a message to the rest of the guys. They send your message to the rest of the guys. With Tom, it’s been fantastic.”

The Bucs have not made the playoffs since 2007, but it’s obvious to see why there is hope that all changes with Brady.

The last time Brady played a full season and missed the playoffs? Way back in 2002.

