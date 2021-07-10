Bruce Arians Has Simple Message For Buccaneers Before 2021 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to retain the majority of their Super Bowl roster from last season, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to cruise through their upcoming schedule.

Since the Buccaneers are the defending champions, there will be a major target on their back. However, head coach Bruce Arians is hoping that his players will find a way to change the narrative.

During a recent interview, Arians said that he wants Tampa Bay to remain the hunter and avoid becoming the hunted.

“I think for me I’m going to have to be harder; make sure that we stay the hunter and not the hunted,” Arians said. “We’ve relaxed a lot already this spring. Teams are getting ahead of us right now, but I think we can catch up quickly.”

When asked what his strategy will be to make sure his players are mentally sharp, Arians said that it all starts with competing in practice.

“We know what it takes to come to work every day, and I think our players know the level of competition in practice every day. I don’t think I’ll have to say much about it, except that we’re not even near where we were last year – just knocking them down a peg and making sure this team doesn’t think they’re last year’s team.”

"Last year's team won the Super Bowl. This team hasn't done crap." We ♥️ you, BA. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 9, 2021

We’ve seen championship hangovers in the past, but the Buccaneers have a lot of veteran leadership in their locker room.

Let’s also not forget that Tom Brady is still leading the charge in Tampa. It’s tough to envision a Brady-led team coming out flat and not being considered a contender.