Bruce Arians Has Message For Teams About Byron Leftwich

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians thinks Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich deserves a shot at being a head coach.

Leftwich didn’t even receive an interview request from the teams seeking out a new head coach this off-season, which is a bit strange for a number of reasons.

Leftwich has been an integral component of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run and Tom Brady’s transition from New England to Tampa Bay. During the postseason, the Bucs have scored at least 30 points in each of their three playoff wins as well.

It’s only a matter of time before Leftwich receives more interest from teams needing a head coach. Arians is just confused why that interest didn’t occur this season.

“I was very, very pissed that Byron didn’t at least get an interview this year,” Arians said this week, via Pro Football Talk. “For the job that he’s done . . . I think I get way too much credit and so does Tom Brady for the job that Byron has done. Hopefully next year people will see that he took Jameis Winston and broke every single record here, scoring and passing, and now Tom has broken both. He’s done a fantastic job, he’s everything supposedly what people are looking for, although this year was kind of a defensive cycle.”

Byron Leftwich can boost his resume even further this Sunday.

The Bucs will have to put up plenty of points to outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

If they do, Leftwich will be a hot name in the coaching market over the next year or two.