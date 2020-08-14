Bruce Arians Has Strong Message For Tom Brady Before 2020 Season

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will be playing for a new team when he steps onto the football field this season.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback left Foxborough in free agency. He inked a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been an interesting offseason for Brady with his new team. Due to limitations, he wasn’t able to get into the facility to workout with his teammates.

Brady improvised and held workouts off campus and threw passes to many of his new receivers, including Chris Godwin. While Brady continues to work, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear he’s not worried about Brady being ready for the 2020 season.

“Yeah he’s probably the least of my worries right now,” Arians said Thursday via ESPN. However, even Brady isn’t immune to getting yelled at, just like every other player.

Here’s more, via ESPN:

“He’s just another guy,” the coach said last week. Added Arians on Thursday: “He gets cussed out like everybody else,” which the coach said happened this week.

Arians coached Jameis Winston for one season as the Buccaneers fielded one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

Now he has a veteran signal caller who doesn’t make very many mistakes with the ball in his hands.

Tampa Bay could be dangerous in the NFC this season.