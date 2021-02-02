Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About His 2020 Season

Bruce Arians announced his retirement from coaching after the 2017 season. However, he quickly experienced a chance of heart and decided to sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

That turned out to be a wise decision for Arians, who led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl this year.

It wasn’t an easy season at all due to all the expectations that were thrusted on Tampa Bay in large part because of its addition of Tom Brady. And yet, Arians found a way to get his team to play its best football of the year when it mattered most.

With the Super Bowl around the corner, Arians reflected on the Buccaneers’ season. He’s been around the NFL since 1989, yet he believes this is the most rewarding year he’s had as a coach.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” Arians said, via USA Today. “This is the most rewarding year I’ve had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we’ve had to deal with. Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it’s been a fantastic year and I’m very, very thankful.”

Arians thinks Tampa Bay was the perfect fit for him at this stage in his career due to its ownership and front office. He also mentioned that being able to land Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich on his staff helped him make the leap.

“Everything lined up perfectly, from ownership, to general manager, who is a great friend, to all of my assistants being available. Frankly, I probably wouldn’t have taken the job had some of those assistants not been available.”

This season was so difficult for all 32 teams because of the pandemic, but the Buccaneers’ coaching staff managed to weather the storm as best as possible.

We’ll see this weekend if Arians and the Buccaneers can finish off this “rewarding year” with the Lombardi Trophy.