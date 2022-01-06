Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission On Antonio Brown Sideline Incident

“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted…he refused to go in the game. That’s when I said, ‘you’re done, get the f out of here.'”

Bruce Arians did go onto discuss the ordeal involving Antonio Brown’s ankle.

Brown has said multiple times this week that he wasn’t 100 percent, yet the Buccaneers asked him to play. Arians shot that down on Thursday afternoon.

“Just to clear you up on some things that happened: At no point and time did he ever ask the trainer or doctor about his ankle,” Arians explained.

You can find his full comments on the situation below.

Bruce Arians doesn’t see reason for this to be dragged on, but Antonio Brown clearly feels otherwise.

The Buccaneers will try and put this past them this Sunday in their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.