Bruce Arians Has Telling Comment About WR Antonio Brown

It’s been six weeks since we last saw Antonio Brown take the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But head coach Bruce Arians indicated that fans may have to wait a while longer.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Arians said that Brown probably won’t play against the Atlanta Falcons this week. Brown has been battling an ankle injury and other ailments since mid-October and has barely practiced.

Prior to suffering his injury, Brown was on pace for a superb year with the Buccaneers. Through six weeks he had 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns – and he did that in just five games.

But at this rate, it’s doubtful Brown plays more than 10 games this season. Though on the plus side, he should be good to go come playoff time.

Arians says Antonio Brown probably won’t play this week vs. Falcons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 1, 2021

Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. He finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns but really came on in the playoffs.

Brown had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 postseason. He caught a touchdown from Tom Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

After winning his first Super Bowl ring, Brown eagerly rejoined the Buccaneers in the ensuing offseason. And over the first six weeks, the Buccaneers seemed nigh unbeatable.

Will we see Antonio Brown play again in the 2021 regular season?