Bruce Arians Has Telling Comment On Free Agent RB Devonta Freeman

Veteran NFL running back Devonta Freeman remains unsigned a couple of months into free agency and the latest comments from one head coach suggest why.

Freeman, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowl running back. The former Florida State star was let go by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2019 season.

The former Falcons running back has been linked to teams like the Seahawks, Eagles and Buccaneers, among others. So far, though, he’s yet to sign a deal.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians commented publicly on Freeman on Thursday morning. His comments were telling.

“If his price tag was reasonable,” Arians said when asked if the Bucs have interest in signing Freeman. “He’s asking for a lot of money and we don’t have a lot of money.”

Freeman would provide nice depth at the running back position for several contending teams in the NFC. However, this late in free agency, most teams do not have very much cap space, if any.

So, Freeman might have to settle for less money than he’s seeking if he’s going to latch on with a team like Tampa Bay.

Freeman could also choose to let this play out and perhaps sign with a team whose running back goes down with an injury in training camp or the preseason.