Bruce Arians Reveals Where Things Stand With Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a masterful job of keeping their Super Bowl roster intact this offseason. With the first few waves of free agency over, the only key contributor from the championship team still on the open market is Antonio Brown.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in late October with the hope that he could rebuild his value on a title-contending team. Though he played a role in Tampa Bay’s win over Kansas City in the Super Bowl, there aren’t too many teams knocking on his door this offseason.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed where things stand with Brown.

“We’re just gonna take our time,” Arians told the media on Tuesday. “There’s offers out there. We’ll see how it goes.”

Last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that Tampa Bay’s offer for Brown is basically another prove-it deal.

The only other team being linked to Brown this offseason is Seattle. It’s unclear if the Seahawks are willing to offer more guaranteed money, though.

“If Antonio Brown is going to get a real legit deal from the Seahawks he might have to go because his deal with Tampa Bay I think is going to be a little bit of a prove it type situation,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Since the market for Brown isn’t heating up at all, it could be a while before he signs a new contract.