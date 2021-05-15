During the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady proved he’s the greatest quarterback (and player) of all time by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl.

In his very first season with the team, Brady led the Buccaneers to his seventh Lombardi Trophy. However, even he admitted that it was a struggle during the first half of the season.

“Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen.”

His head coach agrees. Bruce Arians made it very clear that Brady struggled to pick up the offense in the early part of the season: “oh yeah, oh yeah,” Arians said while laughing.

Here’s more via Joe Bucs Fan:

“Probably the Kansas City game,” Arians said when the playbook began sinking in for good with Brady. “The second, third and fourth quarters [in the loss to the Chiefs] we started playing really, really well. From there on, we attacked. We took that attack-mode philosophy and I think we were on the same page from there on out.”

After starting the season with a 7-5 record, the Buccaneers reeled off an incredible string of wins en route to a Super Bowl title.

Now with a year in the offense under his belt, Brady could be even more dangerous next season.