One of the biggest NFL games of the season will take place this weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New England for a battle against the Patriots.

Of course, in the days leading up to the game, all talk will be centered around two players making their returns to New England. Longtime Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will face the Patriots for the first time.

As the game draws near, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is trying to downplay it as any other game. However, he knows it will be “huge” for Brady and Gronk.

“On Tom/Gronk showdown in Foxboro, Arians said for 98% of the guys it’s just another game, they need a road win, but concedes for 2 of these guys it’s huge,” Sara Walsh reported.

“That’s all we’ll hear about all week,” Arians said.

On Tom/Gronk showdown in Foxboro, Arians said for 98% of the guys it's just another game, they need a road win, but concedes for 2 of these guys it's huge. "That's all we'll hear about all week." #gobucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 27, 2021

While the Patriots will be playing at home, it’s the Buccaneers who will be the hefty favorites. The early betting line has Tampa Bay as 6.5-point favorites. That could more even further in the Buccaneers’ favor as the week rolls on.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowksi’s return to New England won’t be the only story. Brady will likely set the NFL record for most passing yards during the game – passing Drew Brees.

It’s only fitting that he’ll set that record against his former team.