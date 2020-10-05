Bruce Arians Had Brutally Honest Admission After Today’s Win

Let’s just say, it seems pretty clear that Bruce Arians is happy that Tom Brady, and not Jameis Winston, is his quarterback this season.

After Brady got off to a rough start in Week 1, there were some who wondered about Arians’ decision to coach the 43-year-old legend so hard publicly. Well, there’s no reason to worry anymore.

The Bucs have won three in a row, and Brady’s 369-yard, five touchdown performance this afternoon helped overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. After the game, Arians threw some not-so-thinly veiled shade at his former quarterback while praising his current one.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Arians said “had this been last year, we would’ve gotten our ass beat by 20.”

Bruce Arians on today's second-half comeback: "Had this been last year, we would've gotten our ass beat by 20." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2020

Now, Arians, if he chooses, could cover himself by saying he meant his team has matured since then.

But it seems pretty clear he’s claiming things would have snowballed under Winston, while Brady bounced back from an early pick-six to play an excellent second half.

The Bucs and Saints (Winston’s current team) play each other one more time this season. We have to admit, it would be a lot of fun if Jameis had to come into that game against his old team and coach.