Bruce Arians 'Hurt' By Buccaneers Latest Moves

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Following the Buccaneers' loss to the Cowboys in the opening round of the playoffs, several coaches were let go.

For starters, the Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The front office also moved on from running backs coach Todd McNair, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl.

According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, former head coach Bruce Arians wasn't pleased about these changes.

In fact, Arians is reportedly "extremely unhappy" about the Buccaneers overhauling their coaching tsaff.

"Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Stroud said, via JoeBucsFan.com. "Having had some interaction with him about it … he’s disappointed. You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together; many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year."

It's understandable that Arians is devastated for his colleagues.

That being said, the Buccaneers had to make changes to their staff. The offense got stale, the defense looked lifeless at times, and the team was overall incapable of stringing together consecutive wins down the stretch.