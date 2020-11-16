Bruce Arians Has 1 Idea To Help The Bucs In Primetime

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the NFC’s best teams this season, but they’ve struggled to play well in primetime.

Last weekend, the Buccaneers were crushed by the Saints, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It was the worst loss of Tom Brady’s career.

Tampa Bay rebounded this past weekend, crushing Carolina in a 1 p.m. E.T. start.

The Bucs are back in primetime this week. Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is trying something different this week.

Tampa Bay will practice at night on Friday and Saturday evening. Arians hopes it will help his team get accustomed to a later kickoff time.

“Like I said, we’ve got to try something,” Arians said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Luckily we have an indoor facility and we can work at night. So we’re going to do that and hopefully get a better result to start a ballgame at night.”

The Bucs have one of the most-experienced quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady, so it’s surprising to see them struggling when the lights are brightest.

Perhaps that will change this week.