Bruce Arians Is Not Buying 1 Stat About The Bucs’ Offense

After three strong performances, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense took a step back against the Chicago Bears last week.

On paper, the Bucs offense looks like one of the most potent in the league, particularly when wide receiver Chris Godwin comes back from injury. However, there is one area which stats say is holding the unit behind.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Bucs are tied for the league lead in dropped passes with 13. Another site says the Bucs only have nine drops, but are still tied for the most in the NFL.

Now, dropped passes are an unofficial statistic, as you can tell by the differences in the two totals. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t seem to be paying any mind to the notion his team has a catching problem.

“I don’t know who the hell makes up these stats,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t see us dropping the ball that much. We had a game where we did, but I don’t put any stock in it. Our guys can catch, and we don’t say shit about it.”

Well then. Arians was his typical blunt self with this response.

For what it’s worth, it is a little early in the season to worry about any team having a major drops issue. We’ll see if this supposed trend continues for the Bucs though as the year rolls on.

Tampa Bay will take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.