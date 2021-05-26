Bruce Arians Has 1 Issue With Tom Brady-Led Workouts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened up OTAs this week. Quarterback Tom Brady and other veterans have not been in attendance.

Brady and some of his teammates have instead been holding their own workouts near the team facility. The seven-time Super Bowl champ posted photos of one of the sessions on Instagram on Monday.

Yesterday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he has any issue with the players working out on their own away from the team.

Arians said no, but did reveal he prefers they work out at the team facility “for their own protection,” via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Bruce Arians said he’s fine with Tom Brady and the other veterans working out on their own instead of OTAs but he’d prefer they were at the team facility “for their own protection.” He said they could hold workouts on their own at the facility, but so far, they’ve opted not to. pic.twitter.com/W8ZPRtrHWu — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 25, 2021

Considering we’ve already seen multiple NFL players suffer season-ending injuries in workouts away from the team this offseason, Arians’ words make sense. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James was released after tearing his Achilles and is considering filing a grievance for lost wages.

Then again, Brady reportedly gave an “impassioned” speech to his fellow players on an NFLPA call earlier this month, urging them to stand united for the cause of altering offseason workout schedules.

Therefore, we’re not expecting him to get any sessions in at 1 Buccaneer Place any time soon.