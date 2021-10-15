Bruce Arians Issues Update On Richard Sherman’s Injury

During the first quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman went down with a hamstring injury. He never returned to the game.

Sherman, who signed with the Buccaneers on Sept. 29, was expected to provide a veteran presence to a secondary that is currently without Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Unfortunately, he’ll have to miss some time due to this injury.

Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provided an update on Sherman’s health.

Arians said Sherman has not yet undergone an MRI on his hamstring, so the severity of his injury is unknown at this time. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes this injury will knock Sherman out of the Buccaneers’ lineup for at least a few weeks.

Bruce Arians said Richard Sherman has not had his MRI yet so the severity of his hamstring injury is unknown. He said Antoine Winfield Jr. is close to clearing the concussion protocol but he is unsure who else they might get back. “It's still going to be a crapshoot that way." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 15, 2021

Sherman went on Twitter this Friday to address his injury. He sounds optimistic that he’ll return later this season.

“Disappointed. Going to bounce back soon,” Sherman wrote. “Asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time. Will be back better.”

In three games this season, Sherman has 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. He was playing over 50 snaps per game before going down last night.

Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean will have to lead Tampa Bay’s secondary until Sherman returns from his hamstring injury.