Bruce Arians Jokes 1 Thing Annoys Him With Tom Brady

Year 1 of the Tom Brady era has been a major success.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still alive in the chase for a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Most NFL experts seem to be favoring the Bucs.

Brady, 43, had a great first season under Bruce Arians. He threw for more than 4,600 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Arians joked today that only one thing annoys him with Brady in Tampa Bay – how much the young players listen to him compared to their head coach.

“The way he handles younger players — he’s another coach,” Arians told Dan Patrick on Tuesday. “I mean, he really is. The athletic stuff is shocking for a guy (age) 43, but the way he handles young guys and old guys — he’s coaching nonstop. It always pisses me off because I’ll say something to a player and they’ll look at me. He says it and they go ‘OK, Tom. I’ll do it.’”

You’ll take that one annoyance if you’re Arians, obviously.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX.