Bruce Arians Reveals Area Where Kyle Trask ‘Isn’t Far Behind’ Andrew Luck

Kyle Trask attempts a pass against Oklahoma.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not anticipating Kyle Trask playing a major role this season, but the rookie quarterback still hopes to leave his mark on the coaching staff.

So far, so good. Back in mid-May, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Trask was “fantastic” during minicamp, and on Tuesday, he paid the second-round pick a major compliment.

Arians favorably compared Trask to Andrew Luck, his former quarterback in Indianapolis, from a mental standpoint. It’s important to note that Arians did not say Trask is the same player as Luck, merely that he’s been grasping things at a similar level.

“Mentally-wise, he’s not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense, and what Andrew did that (rookie) year (2012) is unbelievable,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not saying he’s Andrew Luck, but mentally he’s still really sharp.”

In addition to saying Trask is “at the top of the list as far as the learning curve,” Arians added that he has impressed from a throwing standpoint.

The 2020 FBS touchdown passing leader and Heisman finalist is the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Ryan Griffin and Tom Brady, but with Brady still not 100 percent after offseason knee surgery, Trask will continue to get a lot of work moving forward.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.