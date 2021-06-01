The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not anticipating Kyle Trask playing a major role this season, but the rookie quarterback still hopes to leave his mark on the coaching staff.

So far, so good. Back in mid-May, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Trask was “fantastic” during minicamp, and on Tuesday, he paid the second-round pick a major compliment.

Arians favorably compared Trask to Andrew Luck, his former quarterback in Indianapolis, from a mental standpoint. It’s important to note that Arians did not say Trask is the same player as Luck, merely that he’s been grasping things at a similar level.

“Mentally-wise, he’s not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense, and what Andrew did that (rookie) year (2012) is unbelievable,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not saying he’s Andrew Luck, but mentally he’s still really sharp.”

Tremendous day of underwear Football for Kyle Trask at QB. By my count one incompletion in about 15 to 18 throws in 7on7 and 11 on 11 throws. Incredible accuracy, quick reads, very decisive, very impressive. BA said he’s Andrew Luck like in terms of mentally processing the game pic.twitter.com/jA5EVIwg9J — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) June 1, 2021

In addition to saying Trask is “at the top of the list as far as the learning curve,” Arians added that he has impressed from a throwing standpoint.

The 2020 FBS touchdown passing leader and Heisman finalist is the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Ryan Griffin and Tom Brady, but with Brady still not 100 percent after offseason knee surgery, Trask will continue to get a lot of work moving forward.