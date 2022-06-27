Bruce Arians Makes His Opinion On Rob Gronkowski Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowksi shocked the NFL world earlier this off-season when he announced his retirement.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement.

Now that Gronk's retired, where does he stack up amongst the best tight ends of all-time?

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks Gronk is at least a top-three tight end, if not the best ever.

“If not the best ever, [he’s] top three,” Arians said, via Clutch Points. “Great blocker and receiver. Extremely hard worker.

“Always prepared to win.”

Is Rob Gronkowski the best tight end of all-time? There's definitely an argument to be made.

Numbers aside, Gronkowski was a key member of the legendary New England Patriots' dynasty. During his prime years he was unstoppable, especially when catching passes from Tom Brady.

There is still speculation, meanwhile, that Gronkowski will eventually come out of retirement and play again for the Buccaneers.