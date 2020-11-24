Bruce Arians Names 1 Possible Issue With Tom Brady

For Bruce Arians and Tom Brady, the 2020 season in Tampa Bay has been anything but smooth. The two strong personalities and football masterminds have clashed at times as the Buccaneers have stumbled through the regular season.

Tampa Bay’s most recent blunder came against the Rams on Monday night. Brady’s offense went stagnant in the second half, scoring just 10 points in eight possessions. The Los Angeles defense forced the Buccaneers quarterback into two ugly interceptions, including one to clinch the win, 27-24. Brady ended the game 26-for-48 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and the two picks.

On Monday morning, Arians shared with the media his explanation for Brady’s shaky play. The Buccaneers head coach claimed that the 43-year-old quarterback might have “a lack of trust” with the rest of the offense because of the “lack of continuity” in the line-up.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady is calling some of his own plays, or picking them when he is on the sidelines between offensive series.

Arians did say that he doesn’t think that his starting quarterback has a confidence problem.

Although the Arians quotes from Monday’s press conference don’t exactly instill confidence that there is harmony in the Tampa Bay locker room, the statement might be what Brady needs to hear. Against good defenses, like the Rams, the Buccaneers will struggle if their quarterback and head coach aren’t on the same page.

However, Brady has a point when it comes to a lack of continuity. The Buccaneers have been banged up since the season began. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missed a few weeks due to injury. Now, the team is dealing with multiple holes on the offensive line.

The Buccaneers will get a chance to bounce back next Sunday in a big way against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will then go on Bye for Week 13.