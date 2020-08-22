Bruce Arians Names Big Difference With Tom Brady, Jameis Winston

Plenty of changes have taken place within the Tampa Bay organization since the Bucs signed Tom Brady.

The former Patriots quarterback brings 20 years of invaluable championship experience to an organization desperately needing an uptick. With Brady now in the fold, the Buccaneers appear poised for a playoff run. But that’s easier said than done.

First, Brady and the Bucs will get to work to prepare for the 2020 season. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians likes what he’s seen from Brady through the first few days of preseason camp.

Arians says the biggest difference with Brady in the organization is Brady’s on- and off-field coaching, especially with the younger players. Brady is also garnering plenty of listeners ahead of the 2020 season. This is in spark contrast to what it was like with Jameis Winston.

“He talks. You listen,” Arians said this week. “I mean, you gotta be an idiot not to listen to the guy. And he’s such a great guy in the locker room, especially with young players, helping them and coaching them on and off the field. So yeah, it’s changed a lot of things.”

This is an interesting comment from Bruce Arians. One of the reported main reasons Tom Brady left New England was that he didn’t have much of a say in the offense.

Now, in Tampa Bay, even the head coach himself is listening to what the legendary quarterback has to say.

Brady and the Buccaneers begin their season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.