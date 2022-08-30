Bruce Arians Names Most 'Interesting' Player He's Ever Coached

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Over the course of his career, Bruce Arians has worked with a plenty of charismatic personalities. In an interview with The Spun, he named the "most interesting" player he has ever coached.

Unsurprisingly, Arians gave his vote to Rob Gronkowski.

"It would definitely be Gronk," Arians said. "We’ve had quite a few personalities in the last few years. But I will say, the beauty of our ballclub is everyone checks their ego at the door."

Gronkowski has always been considered a very outgoing personality, there's no doubt about it.

Even though Gronkowski's attitude off the field may have attracted a lot of attention, it never affected his play on the field.

In 11 seasons, Gronkowski had 621 receptions for over 9,000 yards.

Gronkowski played well in his brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. An argument can be mad that he saved his best performance as a member of the Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV.