Bruce Arians Names Most “Underrated” Player In The NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has a lot of star players on his championship roster right now. But he recently revealed who he thinks his most underrated player is.

Appearing on the Pewter Report Podcast, Arians made it clear that he doesn’t plan to retire when starter Tom Brady inevitably leaves. The reason he gave is that he’s excited to potentially work with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who he dubbed “the most underrated player in the NFL.”

“I could get extremely excited about having another young quarterback and going to war with one,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ll be honest with you. I’d be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert. I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL. So yeah, when it’s not fun, then it will be time.”

It’s an interesting pick for most underrated to be sure. Blaine Gabbert doesn’t exactly have a stellar track record despite a full decade of NFL experience.

Blaine Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in three seasons he went just 5-22 as a starter, completing just 53-percent of his passes.

Gabbert spent the next three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before latching on with Arians on the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He went 2-3 in Arizona before going to the Tennessee Titans the following year.

Clearly Gabbert showed Arians a lot while they were together on the Cardinals. It was enough for Arians to bring him on board in Tampa Bay in back-to-back years when Gabbert seemed all but done.

But hey, Bruce Arians probably knows how to pull the talent out of Gabbert better than most of the coaches he’s had. Maybe he is underrated.