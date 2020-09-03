Bruce Arians Names Tampa Bay’s Starting Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a prominent running back on Wednesday night, signing former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars star was released by the team earlier this week. Fournette was released following three seasons with the team.

However, it doesn’t look like Fournette will be the team’s starting running back in Week 1.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced on Thursday morning that Ronald Jones is still the team’s starting running back, though multiple players will get carries.

“That’s one area where nicks and bruises can really add up. When you can get a player of that caliber … he’ll fit right in. We’ll see what role happens. Ro-Jo’s our guy,” Arians told reporters on Thursday morning.

Jones, 23, is coming off a strong 2019 season. He had 172 carries for 724 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

The Buccaneers have a number of proven running backs now in Jones, Fournette and LeSean McCoy, among others.

However, Tampa Bay will probably be a pass-heavy team. Arians’ offenses usually are and the Bucs are led by Tom Brady with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, among others, catching passes.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.