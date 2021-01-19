Bruce Arians Names The Key To Playing In Cold Weather

Tampa Bay already took care of business against Green Bay earlier this season, but this Sunday’s showdown will be a tad different since these two teams will square off at the ‘Frozen Tundra.’

The forecast for the NFC Championship is currently 31 degrees with snowfall. That should be a huge advantage for the Packers due to their familiarity with these conditions. However, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes his players will be able to overcome this obstacle.

Arians had an interesting take on how his players will handle the frigid conditions in Green Bay this weekend. He thinks it’s all about staying warm on the sidelines.

In fact, Arians went as far as to say the cold weather will not be that “big of a deal” for the Buccaneers.

“It’s just a matter of staying warm on the sideline,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “Every time I’ve played in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cleveland [or] Buffalo, nobody was cold out on the field. It’s more mental and staying warm on the sideline. We’ve got all that technology now with the heaters and everything else. It’s different, but it’s not that big of a deal for us.”

Luckily for the Buccaneers, they have a quarterback who is used to playing in the cold. Tom Brady spent two decades in Foxborough, where rain and snow could be a factor late in the season.

Just like his head coach, Brady shared his thoughts on the forecast for the NFC Championship.

“It’s chilly, man. That’s January football [in the] northeast [and] midwest. We’ll be prepared. The team that plays the best is going to win, not the team that’s the coldest. We’re going to have to go out there and play well. We’re going to be challenged and it’s going to be a great game.”

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.