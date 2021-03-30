Look: Bruce Arians Reveals His Super Bowl Tattoo

Almost two months after winning Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still celebrating their impressive victory. Bruce Arians kept the party rolling by fulfilling an early season promise.

The Buccaneers head coach showed off a new tattoo on Tuesday commemorating his team’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs back in early February. The ink features an image of the Lombardi Trophy, the final score and, of course, the team’s name and logo.

“I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!!” Arians wrote in a tweet with an accompanying picture of the new ink.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Arians might still be celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory, but also is probably pleased with the Buccaneers moves this offseason. Tampa Bay will return all 22 starters from last year’s championship group, becoming the first organization to do so in the salary-cap era.

However, just because the Bucs are re-loaded and ready to mount a title defense in 2021, doesn’t mean that Arians wants to get complacent. In an appearance on the Loose Cannons Podcast last week, the third-year Tampa Bay head coach said he won’t hold back when preparing for next season.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of them,” Arians said. “We’re going back to basics and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

That sounds like the mindset of a team focused on winning back-to-back Super Bowls. If the Buccaneers can get the job done next year, Arians might be on track to get two new tattoos in less than two years.