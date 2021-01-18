Bruce Arians Offers Injury Update On Antonio Brown

You might’ve missed it, but Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown missed most of the second half of Sunday night’s playoff game because of an injury.

Tampa Bay escaped New Orleans with a thrilling 30-20 playoff win over the Saints Sunday night. It came down to one advantage: Tom Brady versus Drew Brees.

Brady was fantastic, throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and avoided any turnovers. Brees, meanwhile, had just 134 passing yards and threw three demoralizing interceptions.

To make the Bucs’ win even more impressive, Brown caught just one pass for 10 yards and missed most of the second half. The reason? Brown is reportedly dealing with some sort of injury. Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday Brown will undergo an MRI on his knee today to discover the extent of the injury.

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is getting an MRI today on his injured knee. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 18, 2021

Luckily, the Buccaneers aren’t thin at the receiver position. Tampa has one of the best receiver units in the entire NFL.

Cameron Brate (four catches for 50 yards), Leonard Fournette (five catches for 44 yards and one touchdown) and Chris Godwin (four catches for 34 yards) led the way for the Bucs on Sunday. Tom Brady was able to pick apart the New Orleans defense by finding success in the short passing game.

Mike Evans caught just one pass for three yards on Sunday night, which inspires even more confidence in how great the Tampa Bay offense is. Both Evans and Brown were non-factors and the Bucs still beat the Saints by 10 points.

Brown and Evans need to be at their best this weekend though when Tampa Bay takes on Green Bay in the NFC Championship. The Bucs are still awaiting Brown’s MRI results on Monday.