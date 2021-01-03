Bruce Arians Offers Postgame Update On Mike Evans

Tampa Bay took care of business this afternoon against Atlanta, but it may have come at a price. During the first half of action, Mike Evans went down with a scary-looking knee injury.

Some fans questioned Bruce Arians for playing his starters this afternoon in what seemed like a meaningless game. However, it was pretty clear the Buccaneers were playing for the No. 5 seed in the NFC, which means they’d face the winner of the NFC East.

Although the injury looked bad for Evans, the latest update on the star wideout is somewhat promising. Arians told the media that he doesn’t believe it’s a serious injury.

“Knock on wood, we don’t think there’s any serious damage,” Arians said. “We’ll know more in the next 24 hours.”

Evans did need a cart to go to the locker room, which is never a great sign. It’s still possible that it’s just a hyperextended knee for the Texas A&M product, though.

The Buccaneers looked explosive on offense this afternoon even without Evans on the field, as Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin combined for 271 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

It was encouraging to see the Buccaneers produce on offense without their top wideout, but they’ll need Evans if they want to make a Super Bowl run.

We’ll know more about Evans’ status after his MRI results are in.