Bruce Arians Offers Update On Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

It’s been an injury-riddled season for Chris Godwin thus far, but the Pro Bowl wideout seems ready to return to action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Godwin has missed the past two games for the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, he’s missed a game this season because of a concussion.

Tampa Bay has been banged up on the offensive side of the ball for the past few weeks. It’s worth noting that Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Scotty Miller are all dealing with injuries as well.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians said “I think Godwin’s going to go” this weekend against the Packers.

Evans, Fournette and Miller are expected to be game-time decisions.

Godwin hasn’t gotten the chance to develop a strong bond with Tom Brady on the field due to his various injuries. However, he was productive in the two games he actually played.

In two starts this season, Godwin has 11 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. He’ll look to improve those numbers this Sunday against a Green Bay secondary that is giving up 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

The Buccaneers are going to need their offense clicking on all cylinders this weekend if they want to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.