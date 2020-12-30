Bruce Arians Offers Update On RB Ronald Jones

A finger injury has kept Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Ronald Jones off the field for the last two weeks. But will he be able to participate in their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons?

The latest update from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is pretty promising. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Arians was pleased with the progress Jones has made.

“I thought Ro looked good learning how to handle that hand. [He] caught the ball okay,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Wednesday was Jones’ first practice back since getting a pin inserted into his broken pinky. But the Bucs have won both of their games without him.

Bucs running back Ronald Jones did return to practice today but was limited. Coach Bruce Arians said he "caught the ball OK." He said they're "taking it slow" with Carlton Davis' groin injury. https://t.co/CsOhdlg90W pic.twitter.com/RObgvyVMkd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 30, 2020

Ronald Jones has 180 carries for 900 yards this season – both career highs. He also has seven all-purpose touchdowns this season.

Fortunately, backups Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn have done a good job of holding down the fort in the running game. The team had 111 rushing yards in their 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

Jones is expected to have a big role in the playoffs now that the Buccaneers are back for the first time since 2007. Their record has been pretty good when Jones gets a lot of carries.

But the Buccaneers clearly have enough weapons to win in a wide variety of ways. Tom Brady has finally found his groove with all of his receivers finally healthy.

How much of an impact will Ronald Jones have on the Bucs’ playoff chances this season?