Bruce Arians Offers Update On RB’s Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t exactly need Ronald Jones to beat the Washington Football Team in the Wildcard Round. But that may not prove to be the case against the New Orleans Saints.

Heading into the Divisional Round, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians offered an update on RoJo, who has been battling a quad injury. He said that Jones will be a game-time decision against the Saints, but that Leonard Fournette will get the start.

Fournette had 19 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 39 yards, in their 31-23 win over Washington. But the role of feature back still belongs to Jones, who finished the season as the team’s leader in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. Jones started 13 of 14 games for the Bucs, rushing for 978 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Leonard Fournette wasn’t too far behind in terms of getting the ball into the endzone though. Fournette finished the season with six rushing touchdowns.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians says Ronald Jones will be a game-time decision but Leonard Fournette will start the game. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 15, 2021

Given that this game is expected to be a shootout, Ronald Jones would be a big help in keeping the ball out of Drew Brees’ hands. The Bucs are 0-2 against the Saints this year, and that was with most of their star players healthy.

But the Bucs still managed to go 11-3 against the rest of the league and end their lengthy playoff drought. They followed that up by winning their first playoff game since their 2002 Super Bowl win, beating Washington last weekend.

Will Ronald Jones be able to make an impact for the Bucs against the Saints?