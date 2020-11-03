Bruce Arians Outlines Expectation For Antonio Brown This Week

Antonio Brown will finally return to the gridiron this Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Saints. No one knows how he’ll fit in with Tom Brady and the rest of the gang, but we now have an idea of what his role will look like this weekend.

Tampa Bay already has one of the best receiving corps in the league because of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, the Buccaneers viewed Brown as the best “insurance policy” the NFL has to offer.

With Godwin currently sidelined because of a fractured finger, the Buccaneers will use Brown in some capacity this weekend against the Saints. That being said, head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t expect him to see an absurd amount of snaps.

“It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays,” Arians said today, via NFL reporter Sara Walsh.

Brown could make a couple of big plays this Sunday since the Saints have been vulnerable in the secondary. It also helps that he has solid chemistry with Brady – albeit they only spent one game together with the Patriots.

When he’s on the field, Brown is nearly unstoppable. The issue has been that he’s just too unreliable away from the gridiron.

Perhaps the eight-game suspension that Brown received from the NFL prior to the start of this season has humbled him. If that’s the case, he could be a difference-maker for Tampa Bay.