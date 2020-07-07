Bruce Arians Makes His Plans For The NFL Season Very Clear

Bruce Arians is 67 years old and is a multi-time survivor of cancer. No one would blame the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach for opting out of the 2020 regular season due to the pandemic.

The Bucs head coach has made it clear that he won’t be doing that, though.

Arians revealed his plans for the 2020 NFL season earlier this week. He said he is going to be extremely careful, but he’ll be coaching.

“I got to be real careful,” Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ll probably double with a mask and a [face] shield. You know, because l already had my scare out there [in Arizona] once a couple of years ago.

“For me personally, I’ve got a plan and I just have to be smart enough to stay with it.”

Arians, who’s entering his second season as the Bucs head coach, is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year. He is a prostate cancer survivor and one of the most-respected men in the league.

Now, the Bucs head coach is getting a chance to coach the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And Arians was not going to pass up on that opportunity.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.