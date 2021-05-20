Bruce Arians Addresses His Plans For Coaching Future

When he stepped down from the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, it looked like Bruce Arians‘ coaching career might be done. Just two years later, he came out of retirement to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It took just two years, and the big signing of Tom Brady, but this past season Arians captured his first Super Bowl title.

Arians has always done things his way, and seems extremely happy and comfortable with his setup in Tampa. Still, he is 68 years old, and has retired once already.

Naturally, many have speculated that Arians’ future is tied to Brady’s. The two did not come to Tampa together, and did not have much of a history before the team signed the legendary former New England Patriots quarterback last offseason, but they’ve developed a strong bond over the last year.

Arians insists that his career timeline is his own, though, and is not tied to whenever Tom Brady finally elects to hang up his cleats. He appeared on the Pewter Report podcast this week, and said that right now he has no plans to retire.

“Oh yeah, that’s the plan. I don’t have any plans on retiring,” Bruce Arians said, when asked if he planned to coach out his five-year deal with the team. “It’s just, when do I not want to go back to work? When I’m not excited about going back to work then I’m cheating somebody. I’m cheating the Glazer family, I’m cheating my players.

“Right now I can’t wait to get back to work. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but no, I’m not tied to any players.”

He was then asked specifically if he was up to the challenge of developing a young quarterback again, something he may have to do if Brady retired before he’s ready to call it quits. He even said he could get excited about Buccaneers backup Blaine Gabbert leading the team, so it certainly isn’t all about Brady.

“I could get extremely excited about having another young quarterback and going to war with one,” Arians said. “I’ll be honest with you. I’d be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert. I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL. So yeah, when it’s not fun, then it will be time.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round of last month’s NFL Draft, so he may have that quarterback of the future on the roster already.

[Pewter Report]