Bruce Arians Makes Plans For 2022 Very Clear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Last week, NFL Network reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would be returning to the sideline in 2022.

After today’s NFC divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Arians made it official. He plans on coaching the Bucs again next fall.

The 69-year-old coach just finished his third season at the helm in Tampa.

This season’s 13-4 record was not just the best the Bucs have had under Arians, it was also the first 13-win regular season in franchise history. Overall, Arians is 31-18 in the regular season with Tampa Bay and 5-1 in the playoffs.

While Arians says he will definitely be back next season, we’re not sure yet about Tom Brady. Arians deferred any questions about Brady’s future to the man himself after today’s game.

Meanwhile, Brady told reporters he has not yet decided if he’ll retire or not.

