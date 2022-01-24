Bruce Arians Makes Plans For 2022 Very Clear

Last week, NFL Network reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would be returning to the sideline in 2022.

After today’s NFC divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Arians made it official. He plans on coaching the Bucs again next fall.

The 69-year-old coach just finished his third season at the helm in Tampa.

Bruce Arians asked if he's definitely back next year-

"Oh yeah." #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 23, 2022

This season’s 13-4 record was not just the best the Bucs have had under Arians, it was also the first 13-win regular season in franchise history. Overall, Arians is 31-18 in the regular season with Tampa Bay and 5-1 in the playoffs.

While Arians says he will definitely be back next season, we’re not sure yet about Tom Brady. Arians deferred any questions about Brady’s future to the man himself after today’s game.

Meanwhile, Brady told reporters he has not yet decided if he’ll retire or not.