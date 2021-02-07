Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Won’t Give A Big Pregame Speech

Tonight is the biggest game of Bruce Arians’ career, but he won’t be starting it with a big pregame speech.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Bucs and the Chiefs are meeting in Tampa Bay with a championship on the line.

But while tonight is a massive game, Arians won’t be starting it off with an Any Given Sunday-esque pregame speech.

“I’ll talk tonight,” Arians said on Saturday. “It’s not very long. We watch a video that we have a lot of fun with from our last game when we win. Then the offense, defense and special teams will meet in the morning.”

Arians explained that if you need a big pregame speech to get yourself fired up for the Super Bowl, you’re already losing.

“No, like I told them, if you need a speech to get fired up to play football, you’re in the wrong game,” Arians said. “I have to laugh when people bring in speakers and stuff. I don’t know the message they’re going to bring. There’s only one voice in this one.”

The Bucs and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.