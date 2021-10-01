Bruce Arians Announces Decision On Richard Sherman For Sunday

It looks like Richard Sherman will be thrown right into the fire just a few days after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Sherman will be active for Sunday night’s showdown against the New England Patriots. Sherman only signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday and has barely practiced with his new team.

However, there is a need for Sherman to at least be available to play with cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting sidelined by injuries.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Richard Sherman will be active for Sunday’s game. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 1, 2021

Sherman, who is in his 11th NFL season, last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. The prior season, he helped the team reach Super Bowl LIV and earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

Most likely, Sherman will only be used situationally on Sunday. The Bucs need him, but they probably can’t afford to put too much of a workload on his plate just yet.

The Bucs and Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.