Bruce Arians Reacts To How Antonio Brown Is Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown is heating up at just the right time.

Brown has scored five times in his last four games, including a two-touchdown performance against the Falcons in the Bucs’ season finale. Last week in the wild card round, the former superstar receiver combined for 71 yards of offense and a touchdown to help Tampa Bay beat Washington 31-23.

Brown is finally starting to look like his former self, and it couldn’t come at a more perfect time. The Bucs play the Saints this weekend with the right to advance to the NFC Championship.

Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday Brown is finally up to “game speed” and is now perfectly in sync with Tom Brady.

“He’s [at] game speed,” Arians said of Brown on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s back to being A.B. He’s a handful. . . . He is playing really well. Tom [Brady] and him are [on the] same page. He’s into the offense now. He knows the offense, knows where his receptions areas are. So anytime we can get him the ball, it’s dangerous. . . . He’s back into game shape now. It’s one thing to be out running routes and having somebody throw to you and being in physical shape. But game shape is a whole different thing.”

This could be a game-changer.

A healthy Mike Evans coupled with a “game speed” Antonio Brown will present plenty of matchup nightmares for the Saints this weekend.

We’ll see if it’s enough for Tampa Bay to upset New Orleans this Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.