This past weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was caught smacking safety Andrew Adams on the helmet. On Wednesday, the NFL disciplined Arians for his actions.

Arians has received a $50,000 fine from the NFL for slapping Adams on the helmet. When asked about the fine, Arians revealed that he’s going to appeal the league’s decision.

“I’ll appeal it,” Arians told reporters. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.”

It’s tough to tell whether or not Arians will win his appeal. The NFL has made it clear that coaches should not be getting physical with their players.

Following the Buccaneers’ win on Sunday afternoon, Arians was asked if he regrets getting physical with Adams. His answer wasn’t very surprising.

“No, and I’ve seen enough dumb,” Arians said. “You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

The Buccaneers will be back in action this Sunday afternoon against the Rams. Hopefully, we don’t see a similar situation unfold on the sidelines.