Bruce Arians Reacts To Seeing Tom Brady Cuss Out Teammates

Tom Brady isn’t afraid to cuss out teammates when they make mistakes. He was seen doing so during the Buccaneers’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay still has plenty of issues to sort out on the offensive side of the ball, that much was clear on Thursday Night Football. Brady and the Bucs aren’t completely in sync just yet.

Brady expects near-perfection from his teammates, which dates back to his time in New England. Things like dropped passes and missed blocking assignments – both of which were present during last week’s Thursday Night Football – don’t sit well with Brady.

The Tampa Bay quarterback lost his cool during the Bears game and proceeded to cuss out his teammates. Head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t mind his quarterback doing so. In fact, it takes pressure off of Arians.

“That’s just being yourself,” Arians said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t have any problem with it. At least I don’t have to go back there and cuss them out. They’ve already got an earful by the time I get over there.”

Bruce Arians also made it clear he wants Tom Brady to be Tom Brady. And if that means Brady loses his cool once in a while, it’s for the best.

“Tom has got to be Tom,” Arians continued. “I’m not going to ask him to be somebody different. He does a good job of patting [teammates] on the back, too. He might explode but he’s going to go down there and pat them on the back and get them going.”

The Bucs have a few more days to correct their mistakes before they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.